Prescott Valley Public Library –Intermediate Genealogy,

Prescott Valley Public Library presents Intermediate Genealogy on Thursday, July 16, 2026, from 5-6:30PM in the library. Ready to dig deeper into your family history? Join professional genealogist Sandra Adragna for an engaging workshop designed for those who already have a family tree started and want to go beyond basic records.

Explore church, cemetery, military, land, court, and newspaper records while learning strategies to break through genealogy “brick walls” and uncover new pieces of your family’s story.

Participants should have a basic understanding of census and vital records and a free FamilySearch account set up before class.

Class Requirements: Please have a free Family Search account (familysearch.org) set up before the class. Bring your Family Search password and any information you have about parents, grandparents, and (if possible) great-grandparents.

This program is free. Pre-registration required.

This is an in-person presentation.

Thursday, July 16, 2026

Time: 5-6:30PM

PC Lab, Second Floor

More Info? 928.759.3040

