Prescott Valley Public Library & Yavapai County Master Gardeners present: Reading Leaves, Interpreting the Clues

Join us at Prescott Valley Public Library on Thursday, July 23, 2026, from 5:30-6:45 for Reading Leaves, Interpreting the Clues, a class focused on learning how to read the signs your plants are giving you. Participants will explore basic leaf structure and function, learn where to look for clues when something is wrong, and discover how changes in leaf color can point to nutrient deficiencies or other issues. The class will also cover how to recognize damage caused by pests, diseases, and environmental stress, along with practical ways to prevent and manage common problems and where to go for additional gardening support.

Presenter: John Grant

This program is free.

This is an in-person presentation.

Thursday, July 23, 2026

Time: 5:30 pm – 6:45 pm

Crystal Room, Third Floor

More Info? 928.759.3040

