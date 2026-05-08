PVPL, Plant to Plate Gardening Series, Class #6, June 25, 2026, Harvesting Your Garden

Join us at Prescott Valley Public Library on Thursday, June 25, 2026, from 5:30-6:45 for Class #6, Harvesting and Using Your Bounty, in the last class of the six class gardening series, Plant to Plate, in collaboration with Yavapai County Master Gardeners. Join us for a practical gardening class where you will learn how and when to harvest, and how to use your produce in healthy meals.

Come away with ideas on:

• Gardening for your health

• Harvest, storage & nutrition

• Cooking from your Garden

Presenter: Laurin Pause

This program is free.

This is an in-person presentation.

Thursday, June 25, 2026,

Time: 5:30 pm – 6:45 pm

Crystal Room, Third Floor

More Info? 928.759.3040

