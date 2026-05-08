PVPL, Plant to Plate Gardening Series, Class #6, June 25, 2026, Harvesting Your Garden
PVPL, Plant to Plate Gardening Series, Class #6, June 25, 2026, Harvesting Your Garden
Join us at Prescott Valley Public Library on Thursday, June 25, 2026, from 5:30-6:45 for Class #6, Harvesting and Using Your Bounty, in the last class of the six class gardening series, Plant to Plate, in collaboration with Yavapai County Master Gardeners. Join us for a practical gardening class where you will learn how and when to harvest, and how to use your produce in healthy meals.
Come away with ideas on:
• Gardening for your health
• Harvest, storage & nutrition
• Cooking from your Garden
Presenter: Laurin Pause
This program is free.
This is an in-person presentation.
Thursday, June 25, 2026,
Time: 5:30 pm – 6:45 pm
Crystal Room, Third Floor
More Info? 928.759.3040
Prescott Valley Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:45 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Prescott Valley Public Library
928-759-3040
pvpladults@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
ebaca@prescottvalley-az.gov
Prescott Valley Public Library
7401 E Skoog BlvdPrescott Valley , Arizona 86314
9287596186
ebaca@prescottvalley-az.gov