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PVPL, Plant to Plate Gardening Series, Class #6, June 25, 2026, Harvesting Your Garden

PVPL, Plant to Plate Gardening Series, Class #6, June 25, 2026, Harvesting Your Garden

Join us at Prescott Valley Public Library on Thursday, June 25, 2026, from 5:30-6:45 for Class #6, Harvesting and Using Your Bounty, in the last class of the six class gardening series, Plant to Plate, in collaboration with Yavapai County Master Gardeners. Join us for a practical gardening class where you will learn how and when to harvest, and how to use your produce in healthy meals.
Come away with ideas on:
• Gardening for your health
• Harvest, storage & nutrition
• Cooking from your Garden
Presenter: Laurin Pause
This program is free.
This is an in-person presentation.

Thursday, June 25, 2026,
Time: 5:30 pm – 6:45 pm
Crystal Room, Third Floor

More Info? 928.759.3040

Prescott Valley Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:45 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Prescott Valley Public Library
928-759-3040
pvpladults@gmail.com
https://yavapai.events/event/art-sampler-adults-watercolor-trees-93451

Artist Group Info

ebaca@prescottvalley-az.gov
Prescott Valley Public Library
7401 E Skoog Blvd
Prescott Valley , Arizona 86314
9287596186
ebaca@prescottvalley-az.gov
https://yavapai.events/event/meeting-ancestors-how-speculative-memoir-can-help-you-connect-your-history-93467