© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rain Water Harvesting Workshop at the Arboretum

Rain Water Harvesting Workshop at the Arboretum

Monsoon season brings some of the most precious water the Colorado Plateau receives all year — and with the right techniques, you can make every drop count. Join Water Conservation Specialist Emily Melhorn for a hands-on look at rainwater harvesting strategies you can put to work at home, from simple barrel collection to landscape-scale earthworks.

Whether you’re a longtime gardener or just getting started, Emily will walk you through practical methods for capturing and storing rainwater efficiently — so your plants (and the watershed) benefit long after the clouds clear.

Plus: Enter a raffle for a chance to win a free rain barrel and start harvesting right away.

Included with garden admission · Free for members

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
Free with admission.
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
http://www.thearb.org
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain Road
Flagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
https://thearb.org