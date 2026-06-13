Rain Water Harvesting Workshop at the Arboretum
Rain Water Harvesting Workshop at the Arboretum
Monsoon season brings some of the most precious water the Colorado Plateau receives all year — and with the right techniques, you can make every drop count. Join Water Conservation Specialist Emily Melhorn for a hands-on look at rainwater harvesting strategies you can put to work at home, from simple barrel collection to landscape-scale earthworks.
Whether you’re a longtime gardener or just getting started, Emily will walk you through practical methods for capturing and storing rainwater efficiently — so your plants (and the watershed) benefit long after the clouds clear.
Plus: Enter a raffle for a chance to win a free rain barrel and start harvesting right away.
Included with garden admission · Free for members
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
Free with admission.
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain RoadFlagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org