Interested in gardening? Growing food? Saving water? Join us at the McAllister Ranch Urban Farm Rainwater Harvesting Expo! Featuring:

* A talk by renowned ethnobotanist Gary Paul Nabhan, author of the new book Water in the Desert

* Show-and-tells from local water harvesting experts, showcasing examples from Flagstaff

* A guide to water conservation and harvesting resources available from the City of Flagstaff

* A tour of the new McAllister Ranch Urban Farm rainwater harvesting system

Funded by the City of Flagstaff Neighborhood Sustainability Grant program.