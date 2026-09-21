Rainwater Harvesting Expo
Rainwater Harvesting Expo
Interested in gardening? Growing food? Saving water? Join us at the McAllister Ranch Urban Farm Rainwater Harvesting Expo! Featuring:
* A talk by renowned ethnobotanist Gary Paul Nabhan, author of the new book Water in the Desert
* Show-and-tells from local water harvesting experts, showcasing examples from Flagstaff
* A guide to water conservation and harvesting resources available from the City of Flagstaff
* A tour of the new McAllister Ranch Urban Farm rainwater harvesting system
Funded by the City of Flagstaff Neighborhood Sustainability Grant program.
McAllister Ranch Urban Farm
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
NAU Sustainable Communities Program
Peter.Friederici@nau.edu
Artist Group Info
Peter.Friederici@nau.edu
McAllister Ranch Urban Farm
3366 W. Route 66Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
Peter.Friederici@nau.edu