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Rainwater Harvesting Expo

Rainwater Harvesting Expo

Interested in gardening? Growing food? Saving water? Join us at the McAllister Ranch Urban Farm Rainwater Harvesting Expo! Featuring:
* A talk by renowned ethnobotanist Gary Paul Nabhan, author of the new book Water in the Desert
* Show-and-tells from local water harvesting experts, showcasing examples from Flagstaff
* A guide to water conservation and harvesting resources available from the City of Flagstaff
* A tour of the new McAllister Ranch Urban Farm rainwater harvesting system
Funded by the City of Flagstaff Neighborhood Sustainability Grant program.

McAllister Ranch Urban Farm
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

NAU Sustainable Communities Program
Peter.Friederici@nau.edu
https://in.nau.edu/program-sustainable-communities/rfpp/

Artist Group Info

Peter.Friederici@nau.edu
McAllister Ranch Urban Farm
3366 W. Route 66
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
Peter.Friederici@nau.edu