Readers Club: September Monthly Meet Up
Readers Club: September Monthly Meet Up
Treat yourself to dedicated reading time, bookish community, and conversation that will add to your TBR.
All readers are welcome—ebooks, audiobooks, textbooks, comic books/graphic novels, newspaper, magazine... it's BYOBook
All ages are welcome. Make it a family outing. A couples date. Bring a friend or come by yourself and meet new people.
What To Expect
The reservation will be under Adventure is Booked and we will be on the patio.
Book Swap - Feel free to leave one or take one.
Silent Reading Hour - Your dedicated time to read whatever you want.
Our Current Reads Conversation - Stick around to talk about what we are reading or a book we want everyone to know about. Let’s help each other discover new books to read.
Reasons to Attend
Introvert-Friendly Community: Enjoy community with other readers without all the small talk. Participate as much as you want.
Community Building: Enjoy a community of like-minded readers.
Read What You Want: Enjoy books, friends, and drinks without the pressure of a deadline or assigned reading.
Scheduled Me Time: Treat yourself to an hour of uninterrupted reading time.