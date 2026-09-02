Readers Club: September Monthly Meet Up

Treat yourself to dedicated reading time, bookish community, and conversation that will add to your TBR.

All readers are welcome—ebooks, audiobooks, textbooks, comic books/graphic novels, newspaper, magazine... it's BYOBook

All ages are welcome. Make it a family outing. A couples date. Bring a friend or come by yourself and meet new people.

What To Expect

The reservation will be under Adventure is Booked and we will be on the patio.

Book Swap - Feel free to leave one or take one.

Silent Reading Hour - Your dedicated time to read whatever you want.

Our Current Reads Conversation - Stick around to talk about what we are reading or a book we want everyone to know about. Let’s help each other discover new books to read.

Reasons to Attend

Introvert-Friendly Community: Enjoy community with other readers without all the small talk. Participate as much as you want.

Community Building: Enjoy a community of like-minded readers.

Read What You Want: Enjoy books, friends, and drinks without the pressure of a deadline or assigned reading.

Scheduled Me Time: Treat yourself to an hour of uninterrupted reading time.