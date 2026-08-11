Registration for Fall Aerial Classes at Momentum Aerial

Looking for an exciting way to stay active this Fall?

Momentum Aerial is now enrolling for Fall semester with youth (ages 5-8), teen & adult classes (ages 13+) in Trapeze, Silks and Lyra. You don't have to run away to join the circus. Momentum Aerial is right here in Flagstaff!

We have classes for kids, teens and adults in

- Lyra

- Rope

- Silks

- Pole

- Trapeze

- Sling

- Stilt Walking

Some classes perform, others are skills based. All classes are fun and rewarding! Aerial classes are a creative way to get involved in the community. This art form is a joyful way to stay active when it’s hot outside. Best of all, our aerial classes are just as affordable as any yoga or dance class! Our high quality classes are taught by professional aerial instructors with years of training and experience.

