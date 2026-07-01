Reptiles & Amphibians of the Colorado Plateau
Reptiles & Amphibians of the Colorado Plateau
Snakes, lizards, and frogs — oh my! Learn about the reptiles and amphibians of the Colorado Plateau with local expert James, who’ll show you where to spot them right here in our region. Hands-on opportunities available, so don’t be shy!
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
Free with admission.
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain RoadFlagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org