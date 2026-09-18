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Scouting AZ: Trail to Leadership Luncheon Phoenix

Scouting AZ: Trail to Leadership Luncheon Phoenix

Scouting Arizona will host its annual Phoenix Trail to Leadership Luncheon at the Arizona Biltmore. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for this special event honoring Barbara Barrett and Bill Way for their outstanding leadership and service to the community.

The luncheon celebrates individuals who exemplify the values of leadership, service, and dedication to youth development—principles that mirror those of the Scouting movement.

There is no cost to attend, but space is limited and an RSVP is required. Guests will have the opportunity to make a contribution during the program to help keep Scouting programs in Arizona affordable for local families.

To RSVP, please contact **Andrew Dilliner** with Scouting Arizona at **Andrew.Dilliner@ScoutingAZ.org**.

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit youth programs across the state, ensuring that Scouting continues to inspire character, citizenship, and leadership in Arizona’s next generation.

Arizona Biltmore
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Scouting Arizona, Grand Canyon Council
BoyScouts@lavidge.com
Arizona Biltmore
2400 E Missouri Ave
Phoenix, Arizona 85016