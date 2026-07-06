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Sculptural Arrangements: Designing Florals in Found Vessels

Sculptural Arrangements: Designing Florals in Found Vessels

Inspired by the dramatic landscapes of the Mogollon Highlands, create your own unique sculptural floral arrangement. Join writer, artist, and owner of Toothpick Art Studio, Bella Chewning, who will guide you through the design process behind creating a sculptural arrangement, focusing on thoughtful use of color, shape, and movement. Rather than relying on an abundance of flower varieties, your sculptural arrangements will focus on carefully selected blooms that highlight form, line, and negative space. Drawing from years of experience creating 3-dimensional design, Bella will share the techniques, design principles, and mechanics used to create designs that feel contemporary and that are truly inspired by nature. You’ll learn how a more pared down approach can create greater impact, allowing each stem to contribute meaningfully to the overall composition. No prior floral experience is required and all materials and flowers will be provided. Recommended for teens and adults. All skill and ability levels are welcome. The workshop will take place at the Natural History Institute.

Natural History Institute
$30.00
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Natural History Institute
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
https://naturalhistoryinstitute.org/

Artist Group Info

Bella Chewning
https://toothpickprescott.com/artists
Natural History Institute
126 N Marina St
Prescott, Arizona 86301
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
https://naturalhistoryinstitute.org/