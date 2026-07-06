Sculptural Arrangements: Designing Florals in Found Vessels

Inspired by the dramatic landscapes of the Mogollon Highlands, create your own unique sculptural floral arrangement. Join writer, artist, and owner of Toothpick Art Studio, Bella Chewning, who will guide you through the design process behind creating a sculptural arrangement, focusing on thoughtful use of color, shape, and movement. Rather than relying on an abundance of flower varieties, your sculptural arrangements will focus on carefully selected blooms that highlight form, line, and negative space. Drawing from years of experience creating 3-dimensional design, Bella will share the techniques, design principles, and mechanics used to create designs that feel contemporary and that are truly inspired by nature. You’ll learn how a more pared down approach can create greater impact, allowing each stem to contribute meaningfully to the overall composition. No prior floral experience is required and all materials and flowers will be provided. Recommended for teens and adults. All skill and ability levels are welcome. The workshop will take place at the Natural History Institute.