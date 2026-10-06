A wet, windy and chilly weather pattern unfolds this weekend as a a fall storm combines with Tropical Storm Rachel to bring soaking rain to the region. Expect increasing shower coverage through the afternoon Saturday becoming widespread on a windy Sunday as Rachel skirts far western AZ as a Tropical Storm. Flash Flood Watches are in effect throughout the weekend and Wind Advisories are in effect statewide Sunday.A second fall storm follows leading to cool and showery weather on Indigenous People’s Monday and Tuesday.