Seed Swap
Seed Swap
Grab a horn of mead and join fellow plant lovers at Drinking Horn Mead Hall's community seed swap to trade your extras or buy exciting new varieties. Whether you're looking to share your harvest or start a brand new garden, come raise a glass and grow with us!
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Drinking Horn Meadery
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com
Drinking Horn Mead Hall
108 E Route 66FLAGSTAFF, Arizona 86001
(928) 266-0425
Nick@drinkinghornmeadery.com