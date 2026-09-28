Senior Book Club

Join us at the 3rd Wednesday of every month for a lively book discussion at the Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center (245 N Thorpe Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001).

This month we are reading The Secret Life of Sunflowers by Marta Molnar:

When Hollywood auctioneer Emsley Wilson finds her famous grandmother's diary while cleaning out her New York brownstone, the pages are full of surprises. The first surprise is, the diary isn't her grandmother's. It belongs to Johanna Bonger, Vincent van Gogh's sister-in-law.

Johanna inherited Vincent van Gogh's paintings. They were all she had, and they weren't worth anything. She was a 28 year old widow with a baby in the 1800s, without any means of supporting herself, living in Paris where she barely spoke the language. Yet she managed to introduce Vincent's legacy to the world.

The inspiration couldn't come at a better time for Emsley. With her business failing, an unexpected love turning up in her life, and family secrets unraveling, can she find answers in the past?

Pick up a copy of this month's book from the Downtown Library Information Desk. All books provided are large print books for easier reading.

Email libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org or call 928-213-2332 for additional information.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/17053681