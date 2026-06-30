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Senior Book Club

Senior Book Club

Join us for a lively discussion about The Alchemist by Paulo Coehlo! The Alchemist, by Brazilian author Paulo Coelho, is a famous allegorical novel about an Andalusian shepherd boy named Santiago who journeys from Spain to the Egyptian pyramids in search of treasure, discovering his "Personal Legend" and spiritual wisdom along the way. The story, originally published in Portuguese in 1988, uses the metaphor of alchemy to represent the spiritual journey of self-discovery, emphasizing themes like listening to your heart, reading omens, and following your dreams. The Senior Book Club meets every 3rd Wednesday of the month at the Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center from 2:00pm -3:00pm.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

Joe C Montoya Community & Senior Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
Joe C Montoya Community & Senior Center
245 N Thorpe Rd.
Flagstaff , Arizona 86001
928-213-2144
steven.thompson@flagstaffaz.gov
https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/3231/Fix-it-Clinic