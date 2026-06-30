Join us for a lively discussion about The Alchemist by Paulo Coehlo! The Alchemist, by Brazilian author Paulo Coelho, is a famous allegorical novel about an Andalusian shepherd boy named Santiago who journeys from Spain to the Egyptian pyramids in search of treasure, discovering his "Personal Legend" and spiritual wisdom along the way. The story, originally published in Portuguese in 1988, uses the metaphor of alchemy to represent the spiritual journey of self-discovery, emphasizing themes like listening to your heart, reading omens, and following your dreams. The Senior Book Club meets every 3rd Wednesday of the month at the Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center from 2:00pm -3:00pm.

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