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Senior Coffee Hour with SeniorCorps

Senior Coffee Hour with SeniorCorps

Join us at the Downtown Library for coffee, pastries, and a conversation about a special topic! For older adults age 55+.

Presented in partnership with AmeriCorps Seniors.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/