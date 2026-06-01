Senior Coffee Hour with SeniorCorps
Senior Coffee Hour with SeniorCorps
Join us at the Downtown Library for coffee, pastries, and a conversation about a special topic! For older adults age 55+.
Presented in partnership with AmeriCorps Seniors.
To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org