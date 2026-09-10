Sketch & Chill
Sketch & Chill
Looking for an excuse to hang out with cool people and make some art? Look no further! Come, relax, and participate in group sketching prompts. This is NOT an art class, but beginners are more than welcome!
Extra drawing utensils and paper pads will be provided.
To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.
https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/17219460
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM, every day through Sep 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org