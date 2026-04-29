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Sketch & Chill

Sketch & Chill

Looking for an excuse to hang out with cool people and make some art? Look no further! Come, relax, and participate in group sketching prompts. This is NOT an art class, but beginners are more than welcome!
Extra drawing utensils and paper pads will be provided.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

East Flagstaff Community Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026

Event Supported By

East Flagstaff Community Library
928-213-2348
efclstaff@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
East Flagstaff Community Library
N 4th St Suite 5
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004
4802690624
caleb@playwithvault.com
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/