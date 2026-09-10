Speed Puzzling Competition & Puzzle Swap
Speed Puzzling Competition & Puzzle Swap
Compete in teams of two to see which team is the fastest! All teams will have three hours to complete their identical puzzles. The first team to finish will receive a special prize!
Feel free to bring puzzles to swap with other contestants before the competition!
Puzzle swap will be from 12:30 to 12:40, and the competition will start at 12:45.
Registration is required. Register below. If signing up as a pair, please indicate this in the "Number of people attending" drop down menu. Solo competitors will be matched with each other at the event.
LINK: tiny.cc/fpluzzle
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
12:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org