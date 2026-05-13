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'Spotlight on Fireflies' Talk

'Spotlight on Fireflies' Talk

Discover the hidden world of Arizona’s fireflies! This talk will explore the fascinating life history of fireflies—from glowing courtship displays to their unique habitats in the Southwest. We’ll discuss the threats contributing to firefly declines, including habitat loss, light pollution, and changing water availability, and highlight ways communities can help protect these remarkable insects. Learn about the firefly species found in Arizona, where they occur, and how you can get involved through conservation and community science efforts. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, gardener, or simply curious about these glowing beetles, this talk will shed light on how we can help fireflies thrive.

This is a free workshop, open to the whole family. Please register to help us make sure we have space for everyone!

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
928 779 1745
info@willowbendcenter.org
www.willowbendcenter.org
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
703 E Sawmill Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779 1745
moran@willowbendcenter.org
http://www.willowbendcenter.org/public-programs_adult.html