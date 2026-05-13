'Spotlight on Fireflies' Talk

Discover the hidden world of Arizona’s fireflies! This talk will explore the fascinating life history of fireflies—from glowing courtship displays to their unique habitats in the Southwest. We’ll discuss the threats contributing to firefly declines, including habitat loss, light pollution, and changing water availability, and highlight ways communities can help protect these remarkable insects. Learn about the firefly species found in Arizona, where they occur, and how you can get involved through conservation and community science efforts. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, gardener, or simply curious about these glowing beetles, this talk will shed light on how we can help fireflies thrive.

This is a free workshop, open to the whole family. Please register to help us make sure we have space for everyone!