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STEM City Confluence

STEM City Confluence

STEM City’s Confluence is a community exhibition that brings art and STEM together through original visual works inspired by the science, technology, engineering, and math happening across Flagstaff. The program connects artists with STEM professionals, researchers, students, and industry partners to turn real ideas, discoveries, projects, and innovations into creative works that help people experience STEM in a new way.

Each piece in the exhibition is created through collaboration, giving artists the opportunity to interpret scientific and technical concepts through their own creative lens while giving STEM professionals a new way to share their work with the community. The result is an exhibition that highlights both the creativity behind STEM and the curiosity, imagination, and problem-solving that connect art and science.

American Legion Post 3
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

STEM City Flagstaff
928-535-2410
leaf@leadingedgeacademy.com
American Legion Post 3
204 W. Birch Ave.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-774-7682
FlagstaffAL3@Gmail.com
https://flagstaffal3.wixsite.com/mmpost