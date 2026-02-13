The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with award-winning surround sound composer and producer Koz Mraz for “Sting and Sade in Surround Sound” on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

You will be blown away by this audio/visual 5.1 Surround Sound Music Experience in Sedona’s best sound system, the Mary D. Fisher Theater.

This is a special surround sound audio/visual experience featuring the music of two of the most influential songwriter/performers of 1994!

Both Sting’s “10 Summoners Tales” and “Sade Live” were released in 1994. In the Grammys that year, Sting won Best Male Vocal for "If I Ever Lose My Faith in You," Best Engineered Album and Best Long Form Video”.

Sade also won a Grammy in 1994 for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for their hit song "No Ordinary Love." Both British, Sting and Sade worked together on various projects; one being Artists Against Apartheid.

Presented by Award-Winning Surround Sound composer/producer Koz Mraz (Discus Award, 5.1 Category 2001, Communicator Surround Award 2002, Aurora Surround Award & Surround Grammy nominee 2005). A College Professor at Citrus College, Glendale, and Pasadena College, Mraz taught classes in music production, audio engineering, and broadcast technology for over 15 years. He offers educational presentations via the Fair Use Doctrine of the U.S. Copyright Statute. Under the fair use doctrine of the U.S. copyright statute, it is permissible to use portions of a copywritten work for purposes such as commentary, criticism, and education.

Seating is limited. Get your tickets today for this popular event.

“Sting and Sade in Surround Sound” takes place Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $20. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.