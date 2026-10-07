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Student History Fair and Free Admission Day

Indian asian teenage girl pointing at blank while sitting across table against green background

Student History Fair and Free Admission Day

Join us at Sharlot Hall Museum on Friday, October 9, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM for a special History Fair featuring 8th–12th grade students from the Granite Mountain Homeschool Community. The event, held in the Education Center Auditorium, celebrates the students’ completion of their Arizona History Course.

Presented in a science fair-style format, students will showcase their research projects, share their findings, and answer questions from visitors. It’s a wonderful opportunity to experience Arizona history through the perspectives of the next generation of historians.

October 9 is also Free Admission Day — all day! Visitors can explore the museum’s historic grounds, buildings, and exhibits at no cost. No tickets or reservations are required.

Come support these young historians, celebrate their hard work, and enjoy a full day of exploring Arizona history at Sharlot Hall Museum!

Sharlot Hall Museum
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall Museum
Prescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org
https://sharlothallmuseum.org/