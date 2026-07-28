The 2026 Flagstaff Plein Air Painting and Photography Festival

Early Artist Entry NOW OPEN

The Flagstaff Plein Air Festival will take place from October 4–25, 2026, challenging both painters and photographers to capture the beauty of the Northern Arizona region, on location. This multi-day event blends artistic practice with community engagement, environmental awareness, and visual storytelling.

At the culmination of the festival, participants will showcase their work in a professionally juried exhibition. The public is welcome to watch the artists at work throughout the week, participate in a variety of workshops and presentations, and purchase completed artwork at the culminating First Glimpse Reception and Sale. A two-week Festival Exhibition to follow.

Festival Highlights Include

• Paint Alongs — join painters at select locations to watch or try your hand at plein air painting

• Workshops and Presentations — opportunities for photography and painting, registration is open to participants and the public

• Quick Draw Challenge and Auction — open to participants and the public

• Competition Awards and First Glimpse Reception & Sale — open to the public

• Festival Exhibition — a two week exhibition

• In celebration of Flagstaff’s 25th anniversary as the first designated International Dark Sky City, we have partnered with the Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition to highlight events and programs that celebrate the darks skies surrounding Flagstaff.

Notable Dates

Early discount registration August 15, 2026

Registration Closes September 15, 2026

Festival Dates October 4-10, 2026

Awards Ceremony,

Reception & Sale October 10, 2026

Festival Exhibition October 11-25, 2026

Ticketed events and workshop registration will remain available until full.

Festival Information: flagstaff-Arts.org

About The Artists’ Coalition of Flagstaff

The Artists’ Coalition of Flagstaff encourages and promotes the artistic growth and professional development of local artists and to create a forum for the arts within the greater Flagstaff community and Northern Arizona through events, exhibits, and educational programs.

Media Contact Mike Frankel Executive Director acfexdir@gmail.com 928.856.2485

