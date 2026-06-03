The Arizona Trail: An 850-mile Mountain Bike Exploration of Climate Change

Join us at the East Flagstaff Community Library in the Community Room for an AZ Speaks presentation hosted by Joan Meiners, climate reporter for the Arizona Republic. Rich with photos and video from her journey on the Arizona Trail in 2025 as well as scientific expertise and cultural context, this presentation takes audiences through the state’s biggest environmental challenges and opportunities, mile by mile.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.