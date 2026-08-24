Join Master Gardener Tina Gustafson & Realtor® Dervla O’Leary for an afternoon of home and garden fun!

Wondering how to make your home healthier? Dervla will discuss key features she looks for during home inspections and vendors will provide ideas on how to create a healthy home. Home goods and handcrafted items will also be available for purchase from local Flagstaff vendors.

Our event also includes a hands-on workshop that will provide you with culinary herbs and a planter that you get to take home! You'll learn about different herbs that grow well in Flagstaff and how to make them thrive. Tina will teach you how to plant and take care of your herbs so they come back year after year.

The Healthy Home & Garden Party is sponsored by Warner's Nursery and Dervla O'Leary with RealtyOne Group Mountain Desert and will include drinks and locally catered food from Culinary Concepts Southwest.

Located at Warner's Nursery

Address: 1101 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Join us and treat yourself to herbs, drinks, food, and fun!

LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

Earlybird Price: $50 (Until August 31)

Regular Price: $65