The Joy of Painting: A Bob Ross Class with DJones - Sedona Arts Center
The Joy of Painting: A Bob Ross Class with DJones - Sedona Arts Center
The Joy of Painting-A Bob Ross Class with DJones, CRI (Certified Ross Instructor)
Wednesday | November 25, 2026 | 1 pm – 4 pm
Experience Level: All levels of experience are welcome.
This class is also open to ages 12 and older with an adult. ESA Eligible: www.azed.gov/esa : Contact JD to register with ESA Funds: 928-282-3809, ext. 1
Medium: Oil
Registration: Each student must register individually. Click the Cancellation Policy tab above for more info.
Materials List: All materials are included in the price.
Location: Sedona Arts Center/Theatre Studio
Learn from a Certified Ross Instructor how to paint Happy Little Trees and more in the 3 hour painting session!
Sedona Arts Center
100
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 25 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Sedona Arts Center
928-282-3809
sac@sedonaartscenter.org
Sedona Arts Center
15 Art Barn RoadSedona, Arizona 86336
928-282-3809
sac@sedonaartscenter.org