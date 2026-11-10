The Joy of Painting: A Bob Ross Class with DJones - Sedona Arts Center

The Joy of Painting-A Bob Ross Class with DJones, CRI (Certified Ross Instructor)

Wednesday | November 25, 2026 | 1 pm – 4 pm

Experience Level: All levels of experience are welcome.

This class is also open to ages 12 and older with an adult. ESA Eligible: www.azed.gov/esa : Contact JD to register with ESA Funds: 928-282-3809, ext. 1

Medium: Oil

Registration: Each student must register individually. Click the Cancellation Policy tab above for more info.

Materials List: All materials are included in the price.

Location: Sedona Arts Center/Theatre Studio

Learn from a Certified Ross Instructor how to paint Happy Little Trees and more in the 3 hour painting session!