The Knitting Hour
The Knitting Hour
Want to learn to knit? Need help with a knitting project?
Members of the Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona Guild (FANA) will be available to teach beginners how to knit and help knitters who are stuck on a project.
Bring any supplies you have. We’ll also have extra supplies to get you started.
All skill levels welcome!
To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org