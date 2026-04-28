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The Knitting Hour

The Knitting Hour

Want to learn to knit? Need help with a knitting project?

Members of the Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona Guild (FANA) will be available to teach beginners how to knit and help knitters who are stuck on a project.

Bring any supplies you have. We’ll also have extra supplies to get you started.

All skill levels welcome!

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026

Event Supported By

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/