The Knitting Hour

Want to learn to knit? Need help with a knitting project?

Members of the Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona Guild (FANA) will be available to teach beginners how to knit and help knitters who are stuck on a project.

Bring any supplies you have. We’ll also have extra supplies to get you started.

All skill levels welcome!

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

