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The Living Sky: Diné Constellations and Cultural Knowledge

The Living Sky: Diné Constellations and Cultural Knowledge

Join Diné educator and cultural presenter Emerson John for an introduction to Diné understandings of the night sky.

Through stories, teachings, and discussions of traditional constellations, John will explore how the stars serve as guides for knowledge, cultural identity, and relationships with the natural world.

This presentation offers an opportunity to learn about the enduring significance of celestial knowledge within Diné culture and to consider how different communities have developed distinct ways of understanding and interpreting the night sky. Presented in conjunction with NightVisions: AMBER, the program highlights Indigenous perspectives on the cosmos and the importance of preserving dark skies for future generations.

Image Credits: Ma’ii Bizò © Melvin Bainbridge

Coconino Center for the Arts
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Coconino Center for the Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300
https://coconinoarts.org/