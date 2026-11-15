Celebrate the wonder of the holiday season with Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra's beloved production of The Nutcracker Ballet! A cherished holiday tradition, The Nutcracker brings Tchaikovsky's magnificent score to life with the full live orchestra alongside the dancers of the NAU Community Dance Academy.

Follow Clara on an unforgettable journey from a festive Christmas Eve celebration to a magical world of dancing snowflakes, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and the enchanting Land of the Sweets. Whether you're continuing a treasured family tradition or experiencing The Nutcracker for the first time, join Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra for a spectacular celebration of music, dance, and holiday magic!