© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate to KNAU

The Rotary Club of Prescott Sunup Second Annual Chili Cookoff

The Rotary Club of Prescott Sunup Second Annual Chili Cookoff

Prescott SunUp Rotary | 2nd Annual Tasting for Tuition Chili Cook-Off

SunUp’s Chili Cookoff returns Saturday, October 24, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Clubhouse at Touchmark at The Ranch (formerly the Finn). Six local chefs compete for People's Choice and Judges' Awards. Tickets are $25 through October 1 and $30 at the door and include tastings and voting. 100% of Chili Cook-Off proceeds support scholarships for Yavapai County youth. Guests can also "Show the Love" with donations for their favorite chef benefiting Rotary's fight against polio.
Only 150 tickets available! Go to https://square.link/u/5rNMeDtt to purchase tickets today!

The Clubhouse at Touchmark at The Ranch, Prescott, AZ
$25.00 Early, $ 30.00 at the door
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Rotary Club of Prescott Sunup
480-826-9807
ejones4812@outlook.com
www.prescottsunuprotary.org
The Clubhouse at Touchmark at The Ranch, Prescott, AZ
3180 Touchmark Blvd.
Prescott, Arizona 86301
928-6327800
Joe.Brown@Touchmark.com
Touchmark.com