The Rotary Club of Prescott Sunup Second Annual Chili Cookoff
The Rotary Club of Prescott Sunup Second Annual Chili Cookoff
Prescott SunUp Rotary | 2nd Annual Tasting for Tuition Chili Cook-Off
SunUp’s Chili Cookoff returns Saturday, October 24, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Clubhouse at Touchmark at The Ranch (formerly the Finn). Six local chefs compete for People's Choice and Judges' Awards. Tickets are $25 through October 1 and $30 at the door and include tastings and voting. 100% of Chili Cook-Off proceeds support scholarships for Yavapai County youth. Guests can also "Show the Love" with donations for their favorite chef benefiting Rotary's fight against polio.
Only 150 tickets available! Go to https://square.link/u/5rNMeDtt to purchase tickets today!
The Clubhouse at Touchmark at The Ranch, Prescott, AZ
$25.00 Early, $ 30.00 at the door
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Rotary Club of Prescott Sunup
480-826-9807
ejones4812@outlook.com
The Clubhouse at Touchmark at The Ranch, Prescott, AZ
3180 Touchmark Blvd.Prescott, Arizona 86301
928-6327800
Joe.Brown@Touchmark.com