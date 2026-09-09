The Rotary Club of Prescott Sunup Second Annual Chili Cookoff

Prescott SunUp Rotary | 2nd Annual Tasting for Tuition Chili Cook-Off

SunUp’s Chili Cookoff returns Saturday, October 24, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Clubhouse at Touchmark at The Ranch (formerly the Finn). Six local chefs compete for People's Choice and Judges' Awards. Tickets are $25 through October 1 and $30 at the door and include tastings and voting. 100% of Chili Cook-Off proceeds support scholarships for Yavapai County youth. Guests can also "Show the Love" with donations for their favorite chef benefiting Rotary's fight against polio.

Only 150 tickets available! Go to https://square.link/u/5rNMeDtt to purchase tickets today!