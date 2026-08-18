Saturday, August 29, 7pm

Part of 3rd annual Southwest Collaborative Music Convergence Presented by Interference Series

Please join us for the culmination of the 3rd Annual Southwest Collaborative Music Convergence! Spanning three days and two nights, the SWCMC is a one-of-a-kind experience for musicians and audiences alike. Co-facilitators Thollem McDonas and the Interference Series have invited a wide variety of musicians from around the region to create unique sonic experiences that express the dynamics of the Southwest ecologically, socially, culturally, linguistically, and politically. Following the event, Sounding the Constellations, in Buffalo Park the previous night and Downtown Descensions throughout downtown during the day, the Southwest Collaborative Orchestra will be performing in the CCA theater Saturday evening. We are grateful for the opportunity to host all of these exceptional artists who have spent their lives honing their craft through collaboration with others. Most of all, we are excited to share it with the community.