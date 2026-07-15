Tuba City Humane Society Monthly Adoption Event at Flagstaff Mall
Tuba City Humane Society Monthly Adoption Event at Flagstaff Mall
Come to Flagstaff Mall to help a dog receive a wonderful and well deserved home. Will be in Flagstaff Mall center in front of fireplace. Adopt a loyal and lifelong companion to be by your side. There is mention of both August 1st and August 8th, both a Saturday, yet it seems August 1st is the ensured date. Will email to check and be sure.
Flagstaff Mall, Flagstaff
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Tuba City Humane Society
928-793-2364
tubacityhumane@gmail.com
Flagstaff Mall, Flagstaff
4650 U.S. 89Flagstaff, Arizona 86004