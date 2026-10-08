United Animal Friends Hike for Hounds

$25 ticket includes Peavine Trail hike at your own pace, picnic lunch, vendors and exhibitors, fun dog activities, games, face painting, photo ops and more. One free tote bag with $50 total purchase (2 tickets or ticket plus donation). One free t-shirt with $100 total purchase (4 tickets or ticket(s) plus donation). Friendly dogs on 6' non-retractable leads are welcome.

Proceeds support our programs and services for animals in need. Your event ticket will contribute to our efforts to find homes for homeless cats and dogs and will support our community programs, which provide low-cost spay/neuter for community pets, no-cost spay/neuter for feral cats, nutritious food for pets in low-income households, and veterinary expense funding for critically ill and injured pets in low-income households.