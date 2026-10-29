USS Constitution Display
USS Constitution Display
USS Constitution Display
Sailors in period uniforms will present on life in the age of sail aboard one of the Navy’s first six frigates and its oldest active ship, the USS Constitution.
November 12th, 4:30 to 5:30PM in the Library Lobby
Navy Weeks are outreach programs run by the US Navy in partnership with cities around the country, designed to share with Americans how their Navy is deployed around the world and around the clock, and why a strong Navy is vital to protecting the American way of life.
To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.
https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/17848625
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
Artist Group Info
emilycain411@gmail.com
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org