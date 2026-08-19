Victorian Living History

Travel back to the late 19th century with Sharlot Hall Museum’s new Victorian Days. On the fourth Saturdays of the month, enjoy a morning of living history performances put on by the Sharlot Hall Museum Victorian Society. Then, wander through the beautiful grounds meeting faces of Arizona’s past along the way. You never know who you may encounter or what story they might tell.

Interested in learning more about the Victorian Society? Contact Mekenna Bednarek at mekenna.bednarek@sharlothallmuseum.org for more information.

Photo courtesy of the Sharlot Hall Museum Archive.