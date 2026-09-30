Volunteer Training Class at Red Rock State Park

Join the passionate and dedicated volunteer team at Red Rock State Park! Attend our annual Volunteer Training Class this fall. We are looking for volunteers who are friendly, patient, have an interest in or ability to learn about the natural world in the Sedona area, have a desire to share their appreciation for the natural world with others, and have the ability to deliver clear and concise information to the public.

The course will consist of four training sessions:

Saturday, October 31, 2026 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 1, 2026 12:30 - 4:15 p.m.

Sunday, November 8, 2026 12:30 - 4:15 p.m.

Sunday, November 15, 2026 12:30 - 4:15 p.m.

Types of volunteer opportunities include:

- Visitor services

- School field trip assistants

- Nature hike leader

- Bird walk leader

- Trail or landscape maintenance

- Special projects/events

Please call the visitor center at 928-282-6907 and ask to speak with Eric or Heidi, or email ebuzonas@azstateparks.gov or herickson@azstateparks.gov for more information about volunteer opportunities or to enroll in the course. Other training/orientation opportunities exist for those unable to attend one or all of the training sessions listed above.

