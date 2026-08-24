The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with the International Raptor and Falconry Center to present “Vultures Are Vital” at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Most people see vultures and think gross, ugly "scavengers." Few realize they are among the most important birds on Earth.

Join Raptor Ecologist and Master Falconer Dr. Michele Losee, Founder and Executive Director of the International Raptor & Falconry Center, for a presentation celebrating International Vulture Awareness Day and exploring the remarkable world of these most misunderstood birds. Discover how vultures protect human health, prevent the spread of disease, recycle nutrients back into ecosystems and play an irreplaceable role in keeping our environment healthy.

You will meet Druantia, IRFC's Turkey Vulture ambassador, whose incredible story and engaging personality will challenge everything you thought you knew (and felt) about vultures. You will leave with a new appreciation for one of the planet's most vital, and unfairly maligned, bird species.

Come celebrate the birds that quietly keep our world clean.

The event will benefit the International Raptor and Falconry Center.

“Vultures Are Vital” will take place at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, to benefit the International Raptor and Falconry Center.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

