Water, Sovereignty, and Survival: Understanding Tribal Water Rights in Arizona

Water has always been at the heart of life and survival in the desert Southwest. This presentation explores the history, law and ongoing significance of Tribal water rights in Arizona. Presenter Cora Tso will trace the evolution of Tribal water law and policy—from early court battles and landmark settlements to present-day efforts to protect and manage these critical resources. Participants will gain insight into how Tribal nations are shaping Arizona’s water future, environmental stewardship, Tribal nation-building and sovereignty in a time of scarcity and change.

About the Presenter: Cora Tso, Scholar and Advocate

Cora Tso is a Senior Research Fellow at Arizona State University (ASU)’s Kyl Center for Water Policy. In this role, Cora works to research Tribal water policy, including analyzing Tribal Nations’ interests, needs and opportunities in regulatory and legislative processes, collaborating with local stakeholders in connection with the Arizona Water Innovation Initiative (AWII). Previously, Cora has worked with governmental, private, and non-profit organizations focusing on Indian law and environmental law and policy matters including the Navajo Nation Department of Justice’s Water Rights Unit and with Western Resource Advocates as their Western Lands attorney. Cora is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation. She was born and raised on the Navajo reservation and is originally from Shonto, Arizona, which is located in northeastern Arizona.

* All discussions hosted at libraries are supported in part by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

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