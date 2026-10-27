Watercolor Unbound with Debra Edgerton
Watercolor Unbound with Debra Edgerton
Explore watercolor with artist Debra Edgerton in this hands-on workshop featuring three techniques and plenty of room for experimentation. All experience levels are welcome. Registration required; capacity is limited!
Coconino Center for the Arts
$33.85-$44.52
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Coconino Center for the Arts
(928) 779-2300
jcomnick@creativeflagstaff.org
Artist Group Info
Debra Edgerton
Coconino Center for the Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley RdFlagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300