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Watercolor Unbound with Debra Edgerton

Watercolor Unbound with Debra Edgerton

Explore watercolor with artist Debra Edgerton in this hands-on workshop featuring three techniques and plenty of room for experimentation. All experience levels are welcome. Registration required; capacity is limited!

Coconino Center for the Arts
$33.85-$44.52
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Coconino Center for the Arts
(928) 779-2300
jcomnick@creativeflagstaff.org
https://coconinoarts.org/

Artist Group Info

Debra Edgerton
https://debraedgertonart.weebly.com/
Coconino Center for the Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300
https://coconinoarts.org/