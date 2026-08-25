Watercolor Wonder: A Special Workshop by Jenny T. partnering with Natural History Institute and Whipstone Farms

You will love coming to this workshop to paint your own Whipstone Farms bouquet still life with watercolors!

You will leave with a newfound love for watercolor, your own gorgeous baby bouquet, your own work of art, your own watercolor kit and a smile on your face! Come join us! Proceeds pay for your instructor, mini watercolor kit, Whipstone’s bouquet, space rental, supplies and a donation to Natural History Institute.

Register ASAP so we can get a count for bouquets and watercolor supplies! ONLY 15 spots!

https://form.jotform.com/262360494227155