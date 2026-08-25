© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Watercolor Wonder: A Special Workshop by Jenny T. partnering with Natural History Institute and Whipstone Farms

Watercolor Wonder: A Special Workshop by Jenny T. partnering with Natural History Institute and Whipstone Farms

You will love coming to this workshop to paint your own Whipstone Farms bouquet still life with watercolors!
You will leave with a newfound love for watercolor, your own gorgeous baby bouquet, your own work of art, your own watercolor kit and a smile on your face! Come join us! Proceeds pay for your instructor, mini watercolor kit, Whipstone’s bouquet, space rental, supplies and a donation to Natural History Institute.
Register ASAP so we can get a count for bouquets and watercolor supplies! ONLY 15 spots!
https://form.jotform.com/262360494227155

Natural History Institute
$85 per person
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Natural History Institute
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
https://naturalhistoryinstitute.org/

Artist Group Info

Jenny T
https://jennyt.com/
Natural History Institute
126 N Marina St
Prescott, Arizona 86301
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
https://naturalhistoryinstitute.org/