Watercolor Wonder: A Special Workshop by Jenny T. partnering with Natural History Institute and Whipstone Farms
Watercolor Wonder: A Special Workshop by Jenny T. partnering with Natural History Institute and Whipstone Farms
You will love coming to this workshop to paint your own Whipstone Farms bouquet still life with watercolors!
You will leave with a newfound love for watercolor, your own gorgeous baby bouquet, your own work of art, your own watercolor kit and a smile on your face! Come join us! Proceeds pay for your instructor, mini watercolor kit, Whipstone’s bouquet, space rental, supplies and a donation to Natural History Institute.
Register ASAP so we can get a count for bouquets and watercolor supplies! ONLY 15 spots!
https://form.jotform.com/262360494227155
Natural History Institute
$85 per person
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Natural History Institute
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org
Artist Group Info
Jenny T
Natural History Institute
126 N Marina StPrescott, Arizona 86301
(928) 863-3232
info@naturalhistoryinstitute.org