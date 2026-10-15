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Watercolor Workshop with Artist Debra Edgerton

Watercolor Workshop with Artist Debra Edgerton

Spend the day exploring watercolor with artist Debra Edgerton.

In this hands-on workshop, Edgerton will introduce participants to three watercolor techniques while encouraging experimentation, observation, and creative expression. No previous watercolor experience is required.

Coconino Center for the Arts
$30 - $40
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Coconino Center for the Arts
(928) 779-2300
jcomnick@creativeflagstaff.org
https://coconinoarts.org/
Coconino Center for the Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300
https://coconinoarts.org/