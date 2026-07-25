What's Your Sign - Astrology Workshop

Discover the magic of the stars at our immersive Astrology Workshop, “What’s Your Sign?”. During this engaging session, you’ll uncover your zodiac sign, explore its modalities, elements, and personality themes, and gain a deeper understanding of how astrology can illuminate your daily life.

Guided by Sedona’s own astrologers Cassie and Jiji from the Sedona Astrology Club, you’ll learn how your sign influences your strengths, challenges, relationships, and personal growth. Whether you’re brand‑new to astrology or already star‑curious, this workshop offers an inspiring space to connect, learn, and expand your cosmic awareness.