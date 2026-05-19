When the Mountain Calls a Himalayan evening supporting GoBigAdventures.org

Join GoBig Adventures for an inspiring evening of film, music, and community on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 7:00 PM at the Beaver Street Theater in Flagstaff. The event features a screening of When the Mountain Calls:Nepal, Tibet, Bhutan by Emmy Award winner, Tom Vandetti, narrated by Chris Christopherson, a live performance by Grammy-nominated Tibetan flutist Nawang Khechog, silent auction and Special Guests. Proceeds support GoBig Adventures’ adaptive outdoor programs for cancer survivors,, individuals with disabilities, and underserved communities. Suggested donation: $27. Learn more at GoBigAdventures.org.

