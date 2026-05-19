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When the Mountain Calls a Himalayan evening supporting GoBigAdventures.org

When the Mountain Calls a Himalayan evening supporting GoBigAdventures.org

Join GoBig Adventures for an inspiring evening of film, music, and community on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 7:00 PM at the Beaver Street Theater in Flagstaff. The event features a screening of When the Mountain Calls:Nepal, Tibet, Bhutan by Emmy Award winner, Tom Vandetti, narrated by Chris Christopherson, a live performance by Grammy-nominated Tibetan flutist Nawang Khechog, silent auction and Special Guests. Proceeds support GoBig Adventures’ adaptive outdoor programs for cancer survivors,, individuals with disabilities, and underserved communities. Suggested donation: $27. Learn more at GoBigAdventures.org.

Beaver Street Theatre
suggested $27
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

GoBig Adventures
6028281320
dpgrandon@gmail.com
gobigadventures.org

Artist Group Info

Tom Vandetti
https://www.pbshawaii.org/pbs-hawaii-presents-when-the-mountain-calls-nepal-tibet-bhutan/
Beaver Street Theatre
11 S. Beaver Street #2
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
https://flagshakes.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/neonevents/events?path=%2Fportal%2Fevents%2F12043