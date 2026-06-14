Wildflower Walk at the Arboertum at Flagstaff

Wildflower Morning Walk

September 11 · 9:30 – 10:30 AM · Meet at the Visitor Center

The Colorado Plateau is home to some of the most resilient, remarkable plants on earth — and at 7,000 feet, September brings a last, glorious flourish of color before the season turns.

Join an Arboretum staff naturalist for a one-hour morning walk through the gardens, exploring the native wildflowers that have adapted to thrive in this rugged, high-desert landscape. Learn the stories behind the plants that call the Colorado Plateau home — where they grow, how they survive, and why they matter.

Unhurried, unscripted, and endlessly worth seeing.

Please bring water, a camera, and comfortable walking shoes.

Members $10 | Non-Members $20 | Limited to 15 participants – please signup early! Includes admission to the Arb.