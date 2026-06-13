Wildflower Walk at the Arboretum

Wildflower Morning Walk

The high desert wakes up slowly — and there’s no better way to greet it than on foot, surrounded by color. Join an Arboretum staff naturalist for a morning walk through the gardens as Northern Arizona’s native wildflowers reach their seasonal peak. From the delicate blooms of desert penstemon to the vivid sprawl of summer prairie, our knowledgeable guides will help you see the landscape the way a botanist does — with curiosity, care, and a deep appreciation for what makes the Colorado Plateau so extraordinary.

Every step reveals something worth noticing.

Please bring water, a camera, and comfortable walking shoes.