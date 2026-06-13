Wildflower Walk at the Arboretum
Wildflower Walk at the Arboretum
Wildflower Morning Walk
The high desert wakes up slowly — and there’s no better way to greet it than on foot, surrounded by color. Join an Arboretum staff naturalist for a morning walk through the gardens as Northern Arizona’s native wildflowers reach their seasonal peak. From the delicate blooms of desert penstemon to the vivid sprawl of summer prairie, our knowledgeable guides will help you see the landscape the way a botanist does — with curiosity, care, and a deep appreciation for what makes the Colorado Plateau so extraordinary.
Every step reveals something worth noticing.
Please bring water, a camera, and comfortable walking shoes.
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
$10 - $20
09:30 AM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain RoadFlagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org