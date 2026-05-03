Wildflower Walk at the Arboretum at Flagstaff
Wildflower Walk at the Arboretum at Flagstaff
A morning walk through the gardens learning about the plants that call the Colorado Plateau home
Buy Tickets
Join our knowledgeable Arboretum staff on a morning walk through the gardens and explore the colorful varieties of native Northern Arizona wildflowers. Please bring water, a camera, and a comfortable walking shoes. Limited to 15 participants.
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
$10 - $26
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain RoadFlagstaff, Arizona 86005
928-774-1442
info@thearb.org