Wildflower Walks at the Arboretum
Wildflower Walks at the Arboretum
A morning walk through the gardens learning about the plants that call the Colorado Plateau home
Join our knowledgeable Arboretum staff on a morning walk through the gardens and explore the colorful varieties of native Northern Arizona wildflowers. Please bring water, a camera, and a comfortable walking shoes. Limited to 15 participants.
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
$10 - $20
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
(928) 814-3378
jamie.paul@thearb.org
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain RoadFlagstaff, Arizona 86005
(928) 814-3378
jamie.paul@thearb.org