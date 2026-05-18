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Wildflower Walks at the Arboretum

Wildflower Walks at the Arboretum

A morning walk through the gardens learning about the plants that call the Colorado Plateau home

Join our knowledgeable Arboretum staff on a morning walk through the gardens and explore the colorful varieties of native Northern Arizona wildflowers. Please bring water, a camera, and a comfortable walking shoes. Limited to 15 participants.

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
$10 - $20
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Flagstaff
(928) 814-3378
jamie.paul@thearb.org
https://thearb.org
The Arboretum at Flagstaff
4001 South Woody Mountain Road
Flagstaff, Arizona 86005
(928) 814-3378
jamie.paul@thearb.org
https://thearb.org