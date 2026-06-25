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Wily Writers

Wily Writers

Join our weekly writing group to practice your writing habit!

With the use of prompts, time allotments, and group sharing, Wily Writers will learn more about their writing and support others along the way.

Constructive and positive feedback is welcome and encouraged! Our ultimate goal is to make writing more accessible and approachable for everyone at any level. You bring your writing tools and we'll bring the fun!

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
Every week through Sep 30, 2026.
Wednesday: 05:30 PM - 07:00 PM

Event Supported By

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
300 W. Aspen Ave.
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-213-2331
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/