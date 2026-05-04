Workshop: "Birds of Central Highlands - A Beginner's Guide to Our Feathered Neighbors"

With more than 400 bird species recorded in Yavapai County, Arizona’s Central Highlands is a vibrant crossroads of habitats and migration pathways. This engaging workshop introduces participants to the region as a unique ecoregion shaped by topography, climate, and diverse plant communities—and explores how these elements support an incredible variety of bird life.

The program begins indoors with an introduction to local bird species, birding techniques, and essential tools of the trade. Participants will then head outside to practice observation skills on the museum grounds, applying what they’ve learned in a real-world setting. Whether you’re new to birding or looking to deepen your connection to the natural world, this experience offers a meaningful way to engage with the environment just beyond your doorstep.

About the Instructor:

Maria Icenogle, Education Director at the Highlands Center for Natural History, brings years of experience in environmental education and wildlife science. She holds a degree in wildlife science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and is a Certified Interpretive Guide. Maria is passionate about connecting people to nature through place-based learning and has been active in conservation and education efforts throughout the region.

She has served as a board member of the Prescott Audubon Society and currently serves on the boards of the Sharlot Hall Museum and Prescott Historical Society. In addition, she volunteers with Grand Canyon National Park’s Preventive Search and Rescue (PSAR) program.

Join us for this hands-on opportunity to explore the rich birdlife of the Central Highlands!