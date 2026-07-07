Workshop: “Victorian Purse-Making”

Create your own custom Victorian or Edwardian-inspired purse in this hands-on workshop. Students will choose from a selection of purse frames, learn how to draft a pattern based on their chosen frame, and explore techniques for adding embellishments and fringe. Purse frames, matching chains, and pattern paper are included.

Students should bring:

* Sewing machine with a regular foot and zipper foot

* 1/4 yard exterior fabric and 1/4 yard lining fabric (velvet and stretchy fabrics are not recommended)

* 1/4 yard medium-weight interfacing

* Scissors and pins

* Optional embellishments and/or fringe (lace, ribbon, silk flowers, cameos, beaded fringe, etc.)

The class is designed to last approximately four hours, with additional time built in for lunch and anyone who needs extra time to finish. Participants are welcome to bring snacks and a lunch.

Instructor: Sue McDonald is an accomplished seamstress and costumer with decades of teaching experience, including many years as an instructor at Costume College in Los Angeles. She specializes in historical accessories and period sewing techniques and currently creates garments for reenactment groups throughout Prescott, Arizona.

