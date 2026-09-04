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Wrapped in Love Diaper Bank Donation & Book Drive

Wrapped in Love Diaper Bank Donation & Book Drive

Wrapped in Love Diaper Bank is running a donation and children’s book drive September 8 through October 14. They provide diapers, period products, incontinence supplies, and wipes to families across Yavapai County. They’re also collecting children’s books for holiday diaper bundles. And during Diaper Need Awareness Week, September 14–20, they’re teaming up with the Arizona Diaper Bank to raise one million diapers statewide which includes matching funds that double your donation. Find out how you can help at wildiaperbank.org.

Wrapped in Love Diaper Bank
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 14, 2026.

Event Supported By

Wrapped in Love Diaper Bank
928-800-2801
info@wildiaperbank.org
https://wildiaperbank.org
Wrapped in Love Diaper Bank
https://WrappedinLoveDiaperBank.org